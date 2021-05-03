SCRIBA — On March 27, the United Baptist Church of Scriba held its fifth annual Blessings in a Backpack “March Meatball Madness” takeout spaghetti dinner at the United Baptist Church of Scriba.
During the event, four judges taste tested meatballs from five different establishments in Oswego County. When the results were tallied, the establishment with the highest score for the best tasting meatballs was Bosco’s Meats. Canale’s took second place.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Blessings in a Backpack program in the Mexico Academy and Central School District that currently feeds approximately 100 children. If people weren’t able to attend, but would still like to donate, they can send a check made payable to the United Baptist Church of Scriba located at 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego, N.Y. 13126. Note on the check “Blessings in a Backpack.” Or, a tax deductible donation can be made online through the link below: https://tinyurl.com/BiBMexicoCSD.
“Blessings in a Backpack” provides elementary school children, who are on the Federal Free or Reduced Price Meal Program, with a backpack of food to take home for 38 weekends during the school year. Backpack food includes easy-to-prepare foods or ready to eat foods, like, spaghetti rings with meatballs, 100% juice snacks, macaroni and cheese, oatmeal, pudding, fruit and grain bars, cheese and crackers, peanut butter and crackers, and jars of peanut butter and jelly. For just $2.10 a week or $80 a year, a child can be fed every weekend of the school year.
If people have any questions about the program, contact one of the volunteer program coordinators: Brian Taylor at 315-297-6698 or Carla Stelmach at 315-416-6116.
