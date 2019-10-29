Brady Slimmer receives award
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee recognized Brady Slimmer with the 2019 “Paul Santore Award for Outstanding Youth.” A dedicated community volunteer with a passion for public service, Slimmer is involved with Oswego County Youth Court where he is a role model who displays outstanding leadership skills and sets an inspiring example for future youth court members. Pictured from left are Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Oswego City Youth Court Coordinator Tiffany Halstead; Oswego City Youth Court Coordinator Kristen Slimmer; Brady Slimmer; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney; James Karasek, District 22; Tim Stahl, District 20; Milferd Potter, District 2; and Thomas Drumm, District 16.

