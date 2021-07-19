ALBANY — Shane Stropp of Brewerton has earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2021 semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 without a D, F, or Incomplete grade.
Stropp is majoring in business administration at Saint Rose.
