ROCHESTER — Madison Sabourin of Brewerton was recently inducted into Nazareth College’s chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi - the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline honor society. Eligible students, faculty and staff were inducted during a ceremony on campus on March 19.
In 2013, Nazareth College became the 320th chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, which was founded in 1897 at the University of Maine. The society’s mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only to the top 7.5% of juniors and the top 10% of seniors and graduate students, along with faculty, professional staff, and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
