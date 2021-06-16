ONEONTA — Morgan Foland, of Brewerton, has received the SUNY Oneonta 2020-2021 Susan Sutton Smith Award for Academic Excellence. To be eligible for the award, a student must be a freshman, sophomore or junior with a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
Foland is majoring in adolescence education - social studies at SUNY Oneonta.
The Susan Sutton Smith Faculty Prize for Academic Excellence is named in memory of the late SUNY Oneonta professor of English. The student awards are made possible by the gifts of SUNY Oneonta Alumni to the 2018-2019 Fund for Oneonta.
