Brianna Karboski named to dean’s list at Bates College

LEWISTON, MAINE - Brianna Karboski of Williamstown, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2019. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.
Karboski, the child of Michael J. Karboski and Luciette E. Karboski of Williamstown, is a 2017 graduate of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School.
Karboski is a junior majoring in biology and geology at Bates.
