Brianna Karboski named to dean’s list

LEWISTON, MAINE - Brianna Karboski of Williamstown, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in May 2021. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher.
Karboski, the daughter of Michael J. Karboski and Luciette E. Karboski, is a 2017 graduate of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School. She is majoring in biology and geology at Bates.
