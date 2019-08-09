Brittney Alton honored by NJCAA

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) honored more than a dozen Cayuga Community College student-athletes for their work in the classroom during the 2018-2019 academic year.
A total of 13 Cayuga student-athletes were named NJCAA Academic All-Region III, which lauds students for their academic success completing a rigorous course load while still competing on the field or court.
Brittney Alton, a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, was honored for her academic success. Alton plays women’s soccer for Cayuga Community College.
To qualify for NJCAA Academic All-Region status, students must complete at least 24 semester hours with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
“This recognition of our student-athletes by the NJCAA is a tremendous honor, one that appreciates the time and effort students dedicate to succeed academically while competing athletically,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “We are proud of how hard our student-athletes work, and are happy they received the recognition they deserve.”
“Being named NJCAA Academic All-Region is an amazing accomplishment. I’m always impressed when I see how hard our student-athletes work to compete athletically, but knowing that they’re working just as hard to succeed in the classroom is fantastic,” said Athletic Director Pete Liddell. “Congratulations to these 13 student-athletes for their hard work and success.”
