Brodeur celebrates 25 years as Pulaski Library Clerk

PULASKI - The Pulaski Public Library Board recently celebrated Library Clerk Lynn Brodeur on completing 25 years of employment at the library. The Pulaski Public Library is fully open and is located in the Snow Memorial Building. For more information call 315-298-2717. Pictured are Library Director Nikole Ives and Library Clerk Lynn Brodeur.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.