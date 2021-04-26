BSC recognizes fall 2020 graduates

BISMARCK, ND - Bismarck State College recognized students who have completed the coursework to graduate in fall 2020. Fall graduates are eligible to participate in BSC’s commencement ceremony on May 140.
Alexis Longley, Pulaski, graduated with an associate in applied science degree in electric power technology.
Nicole Maurillo, Pulaski, graduated with an associate in applied science degree in electric power technology.
Kaitlyn Waterbury, Parish, graduated with an associate in applied science degree in electric power technology.
