BUFFALO - Buffalo State has announced that the following local students completed requirements to earn their baccalaureate degrees in spring 2022:
Mariah Galletta of Oswego; and
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 8:56 am
BUFFALO - Buffalo State has announced that the following local students completed requirements to earn their baccalaureate degrees in spring 2022:
Mariah Galletta of Oswego; and
Larissa Semanchuk-Enser of Phoenix.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.