BUFFALO - Buffalo State University recognized the following students who have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list. In general, students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean’s list. Full criteria and grade-type exceptions can be found in the undergraduate catalog.
Ashley Fidler of Oswego.
