Cadence Eiriksson receives grant from Michele Wink Foundation

OSWEGO — The Michele Wink Foundation recently awarded Cadence Eiriksson a $500 grant to help offset costs for the eighth-grade student from Oswego Middle School competing at the World Dance Championships in July at the Meadowlands in New Jersey.
Eiriksson, who was the inaugural winner of the Oswego’s Got Talent competition in 2019, aspires to be a dancer and eventually own her own dance studio.
The Michele Wink Foundation was started to honor the memory of the long-time Oswego athletic trainer that died in 2018. Her husband, Timothy, founded the organization and serves as president.
