Calinda Ceterski honored at nurse pinning ceremony

ELMIRA - Calinda Ceterski of Fulton, was one of 36 students who participated in the annual Elmira College Nurse Pinning Ceremony in Gibson Theatre as part of commencement weekend activities. The ceremony recognizes students who have completed the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
In addition to the 36 students who received their nursing pins, special awards were presented to:
Erica Jahn, Dr. Kathleen Sward Excellence in Nursing Award;
Rachel Carey, Rho Gamma Scholarship Award;
Ashley Condame, Professional Nurses of the Twin Tiers Leadership Award; and
Erin Marafioti, Elmira College Excellence in Nursing Award.
