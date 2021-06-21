Calinda Ceterski inducted into Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society

ELMIRA - The Rho Gamma Chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society (Sigma) held its annual induction on April 30. Calinda Ceterski, of Fulton, was one of 12 Elmira College nursing juniors and seniors among those inducted along with one nursing leader.
Individuals with excellence in scholarship, leadership, and service currently enrolled in a baccalaureate or graduate nursing program, or nurse leaders in the community, may be invited to join Sigma. Sigma provides scholarship, leadership and service resources and support in 90 countries.
