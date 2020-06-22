BUFFALO — Canisius College congratulates more than 1,300 students who were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list and merit list. Among those named to the dean’s list and merit list:
Marissa Moore of Phoenix. Moore is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2021 and pursuing a degree in creative writing.
Anthony Yost of Mexico. Yost is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2022 and pursuing a degree in accounting.
Jessie Faulkner of Mexico. Faulkner is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2022 and pursuing a degree in physical education/health education.
Alexandra Haley of Central Square. Haley is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2020 and pursuing a degree in animal behavior ecology conservation.
Bryar Cummings of Brewerton. Cummings is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2020 and pursuing a degree in health and wellness.
Dean’s list recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.
Merit list recognitions are awarded to students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.25 for the semester and have completed two courses of three credit hours or the equivalent.
