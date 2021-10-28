Capt. Nancy Peterson receives Air Force Commendation Medal

LATHAM - The 224th Air Defense Group (ADG) at the Eastern Air Defense Sector recently recognized seven New York Air National Guardsmen for outstanding performance. Recognized Airmen included Capt. Nancy Peterson of Cleveland, who received the Air Force Commendation Medal.
A traditional, part-time Airman, Peterson spearheaded the mission analysis for EADS Cyber Mission Defense team and helped develop a 365-hour training plan. Peterson also led a radar issue investigation that improved network security for EADS and its federal partners.
The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th Support Squadron, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.
For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.
