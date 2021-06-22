ONEONTA - Carly Lyndaker of Lacona, was one of 27 students from SUNY Oneonta’s School of Economics and Business who were inducted into the college’s Beta Gamma Sigma honor society chapter during the 2020-21 academic year.
Only the best business students in the world, and the professionals who earned the distinction of “the Best in Business” during their academic careers, can claim membership in Beta Gamma Sigma. Students ranking in the top 10% of the baccalaureate and top 20% of graduate programs at schools accredited by AACSB International - The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business are eligible for this invitation. Beta Gamma Sigma has installed collegiate chapters and inducted students on six continents.
Lyndaker is studying accounting at SUNY Oneonta.
