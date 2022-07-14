Carly Lyndaker named to dean’s list

ONEONTA - Carly Lyndaker, of Lacona, was one of over 1,200 SUNY Oneonta students who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2022 semester.
Lyndaker is studying accounting.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
