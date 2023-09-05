CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2023 Businessperson of the Year. The award will be presented along with other business recognition at a banquet is scheduled for Oct. 17.
Emphasis will be placed on business and community involvement. Significant accomplishments from past years may be included as additional supporting evidence.
The award is given on the basis of outstanding civic contributions to the Carthage area community. Entries will be judged on five key areas — achievement, outstanding citizenship, leadership, dedication and motivation.
There are no posthumous awards. All nominations must be submitted on the official entry form, available online through the chamber website, https://carthageny.info/. or by contacting the chamber director. Entries will be judged by the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner Committee.
Nominations are due at 3 p.m. Sept. 18. Completed forms can be submitted to the Carthage Area Chamber at 120 S. Mechanic St., or emailed to carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
