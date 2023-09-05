Carthage Area Chamber seeking nominations

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2023 Businessperson of the Year. The award will be presented along with other business recognition at a banquet is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Emphasis will be placed on business and community involvement. Significant accomplishments from past years may be included as additional supporting evidence.

