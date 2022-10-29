CARTHAGE — During the Tug Hill Commission annual dinner, the villages of Carthage, Copenhagen and Deferiet received awards.
About 90 people, including commission board members, staff, alumni, state representatives and local government and councils of government officials, attended the Oct. 20 dinner held at Zero Dock Street on the banks of the Black River, with entertainment provided by Cincinnati Creek.
Chairman Jan Bogdanowicz opened the meeting with reflections on the beginnings of the Tug Hill Commission in 1972 and announced 2023 as a year of celebration when the commission enters its 50th year of service to the Tug Hill region.
Executive Director Katie Malinowski reviewed accomplishments over the past year and awarded the 2022 Tug Hill Community Recognition Awards to the villages of Carthage, Copenhagen and Deferiet. The three villages, working in close partnership with BOCES, improved their communities with board walks, benches, picnic tables and more to encourage residents and visitors to walk and enjoy everything these villages have to offer.
Carthage president Wayne McIlroy was also recognized for his decades of service to the River Area Council of Governments and the village of Carthage, as he retires at the end of this year.
The evening was rounded out with a presentation by Jason Wagner, Natural Resources Chief at Fort Drum. The theme of Mr. Wagner’s presentation was managing change, and he related many of the activities and challenges being addressed by Fort Drum to the larger North Country and Tug Hill community.
Garrison Commander Col. James Zacchino and Andrew Kennedy, director of plans, training, mobilization and security, also joined for the evening to represent Fort Drum.
