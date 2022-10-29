Villages honored by Tug Hill Commission

Villages were honored during the Tug Hill Commission annual dinner Oct. 20. Included in the award presentation are from left, Mickey Dietrich, RACOG Circuit Rider; Leo Paige, BOCES; Brian Taube, BOCES; Wayne McIlroy, Carthage president; Jeff Ginger, BOCES; Janet Zando, Deferiet Mayor; Chuck Meyer, BOCES; Mark Souva, Copenhagen mayor; Katie Malinowski, Tug Hill Commission executive director. Photo provided

CARTHAGE — During the Tug Hill Commission annual dinner, the villages of Carthage, Copenhagen and Deferiet received awards.

About 90 people, including commission board members, staff, alumni, state representatives and local government and councils of government officials, attended the Oct. 20 dinner held at Zero Dock Street on the banks of the Black River, with entertainment provided by Cincinnati Creek.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.