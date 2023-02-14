Carthage teacher is first woman to serve as Attack Wing’s senior leader

During a Feb. 4 ceremony at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, 174th Attack Wing Chief Master Sgt. Sonja A. Williams became the new Command Chief. U.S. Air National Guard/Senior Amn. Tiffany Scofield

CARTHAGE — After serving in the New York Air National Guard for more than 25 years, Command Chief Master Sgt. Sonja Williams of Carthage has became the first woman to serve as senior enlisted leader for the 174th Attack Wing.

According to a press release Ms. Williams took command Feb. 4 during a change of authority ceremony held at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, replacing Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Will who retired after serving as wing command chief since 2017.

