ROCHESTER - More than 100 Rochester Institute of Technology students, including Catherine Musumeci of Phoenix, were named as Outstanding Undergraduate Scholars for the 2020-2021 year.
Since 1976, RIT has honored the top 1% of undergraduate students who are able to maintain a high standard of academic excellence while also giving back to their community through civic or volunteer work, conducting research, or being engaged in co-op or work in their field of study.
Award recipients were honored during a virtual celebration earlier this year.
