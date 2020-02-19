Catherine Prouty graduates from Fort Hays State University

HAYS, KAN. – Catherine C. Prouty, of Pennellville, was among the 921 who completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., in the fall 2019 semester.
Prouty graduated with a master of science in nursing (education).
The university conferred graduate degrees (master’s and education specialist degrees) on 248 students, bachelor’s degrees on 648 students, and associate degrees on 25 students.
