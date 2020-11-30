Cayuga Community College announces class of 2020 graduates

AUBURN - Cayuga Community College has announced students who earned their degree in the 2019-2020 academic year.
Listed below are graduating students from Oswego County, their degree classifications and primary field of study.
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Jessica Allen, of Fulton, business administration
Nathan Alvarado, of Oswego, criminal justice - police
Abigail Bonanno, of Pulaski, event and tourism management
Nathaniel Borden, of Central Square, criminal justice - police
Maura Botsford, of Fulton, criminal justice - police
Paul Bradshaw, of Oswego, electrical technology - electronics
Christopher Cleary, of Pennellville, criminal justice - police
Alida Corbett, of Oswego, business administration
Joseph Cortese, of Fulton, mechanical technology
Christopher Cusic, of Fulton, business administration
Bethany Donie, of Oswego, nursing
Jessica Fordyce, of Phoenix, nursing
Alyssa Greco, of Mexico, business administration
Dylan Harrington, of Oswego, nursing
Trina Hillman, of Oswego, nursing
Garrett House, of Central Square, criminal justice - police
Melinda Johnson, of Oswego, criminal justice - police
Breanna Konu, of Oswego, criminal justice - corrections
Hannah Kratz, of Fulton, business administration
Austin Lawton, of Mexico, computer information systems
Shayla Lobello, of Pulaski, nursing
James Lupien, of Oswego, business administration
David Marlowe, of Fulton, criminal justice - police
Jessica McDermott, of Oswego, nursing
Erik Neacosia, of Oswego, computer information systems
Zachariah Neupert, of Fulton, media production
Adam Pittenger, of Oswego, computer hardware/software design
Judy Rios, of Fulton, business administration
Tara Searor, of Oswego, nursing
Mercedes Seeber, of Parish, business administration
Geoffrey Sharkey, of Oswego, business administration
Angel Storto, of Central Square, business administration
Alyssa Suits, of Minetto, nursing
Sydnie Sullivan, of Fulton, business administration
Courtney Thomas, of Fulton, criminal justice - corrections
Savannah Trumble, of Parish, criminal justice - police
Victoria Venton, of Fulton, criminal justice - corrections
Adam Weller, of Oswego, business administration
Associate of Arts Degree
Rachael Allen, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Wade Backman, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Sandy Barker, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Collyn Bartlett, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Miranda Bivens, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
David Burgess, of Phoenix, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Aaron Callahan, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Jennifer Canough, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Sheenvia Conley, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Jason Cook, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Georgia Cummings, of Parish, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Stephen Demong, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Amber Destevens, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Kalin Douglas, of Pennellville, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Isabel Dunning, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Delaney Eiffe, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Evva Familo, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Zackary Hemphill, of West Monroe, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Cheyenne Hotchkiss, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Audrey Hull, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Nathan Hutson, of Parish, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Abigail Ingersoll, of Hannibal, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Constance Karpinko, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Lara Kinney, of Parish, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Michelle Kolek, of West Monroe, liberal arts and sciences - childhood education
Kayli Kulp, of Mexico, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Amber LaNigra, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Caleb Lamb, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
John Levea, of Hannibal, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Allison Loomis, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Vantasia Lopez, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Gina Marino, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Sarah Mathew, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Shanna McCarthy, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Jonah Morehouse, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Deirdre Murphy, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Adora Oltz, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Emma Pearson, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - adolescence education
Kali Reome, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Rachel Ritchie, of Hannibal, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Elisha Rivera, of Mexico, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Christine Seckner, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Rebecca Segouin, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Jessie Sharkey, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Kelsi Smith, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Benjamin Spencer, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Maya Tonkin, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Jessica Trask, of Pennellville, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Melissa Valentine, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Lindsey Vandish, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Jessica Walsh, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Hannah Willis, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences
Associate of Science Degree
Nina Baldwin, of Mexico, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science
Nicholas Barnes, of Oswego, business administration
Suzan Bean, of Oswego, studio art and design
Brianna Beedy, of Fulton, studio art and design
Noah Brancato, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science
Lindsey Crucitti, of Fulton, business administration
Kyle Curtis, of Oswego, studio art and design
Max Emond, of Constantia, business administration
Lindsay Franke, of Oswego, health sciences
Veronica Gates, of Pennellville, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science
Chad Gebo, of Central Square, health sciences
Juliana Halstead, of Central Square, business administration
Patrick Hull, of Pulaski, computer science
Samuel Janey, of Oswego, health sciences
Kristin King, of Fulton, business administration
Nathan LaRock, of Hannibal, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science
Shania Meaker, of Phoenix, business administration
Desiree Mullen, of Oswego, business administration
Christopher Newton, of Oswego, information technology
Elisabeth Parsons, of Pennellville, studio art and design
Brendon Pullen, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science
Devon Robison, of Fulton, health sciences
Nathaniel Shatrau, of Fulton, information technology
Jordan Somers, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science
Jaime Thompson, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science
Trent Wilkinson, of Oswego, media communications
Joshua Yerdon, of Mexico, information technology
