AUBURN — Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Fall 2020 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the president’s list, provost’s list and dean’s list.
President’s List
Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the president’s list.
Daniella Ahart, of Oswego
Renee Albright, of Oswego
Dani Avery, of Oswego
Lindsey Brannon, of Constantia
Emily Bush, of Oswego
Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego
Cassandra Davidson, of Pulaski
Bryn Demong, of Fulton
Joshua Destevens, of Oswego
Darien Franke, of Pennellville
Eryn French, of Oswego
David Halstead, of Fulton
Ashlee Hanavan, of Hannibal
Catherine Herrmann, of West Monroe
Morgan Johnson, of Pennellville
Constance Karpinko, of Fulton
Lori Lamb, of Oswego
Elizabeth Malinowski, of Fulton
Emily McDonald, of Fulton
Ashley Murtha, of Oswego
Christina Peterson, of Bernhards Bay
Lane Phillips, of Fulton
Marina Regan, of Oswego
Rielly Rozyczko, of Oswego
Ryan Schlaffer, of Oswego
Kendall Smith, of Constantia
Alyssa Spicer, of Oswego
Shawna Vachon, of Oswego
Julianne Verceles, of Oswego
Shawn Victory, of Oswego
Madelynn Wakefield, of Hannibal
Kyerra Walker, of Pulaski
Jacob Weigand, of Oswego
Jennifer Whitfield, of Fulton
Jerrett Williams, of Fulton
Jordan Williams, of Fulton
President’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the fall 2020 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the president’s list.
Zachary Almeter, of Fulton
Logan Carvey, of Fulton
Cassandra Cole, of Hannibal
Samantha Decker, of Fulton
Penny Halstead, of Fulton
Timothy Henderson, of Phoenix
Lindsey Hodge, of Oswego
Chelsea Ketchum, of Oswego
Shirley Kristensen, of Central Square
Amber LaNigra, of Central Square
Casey Norris, of Minetto
Nicholas Parkhurst, of Oswego
Erin Pickrell, of Fulton
Dawn Smith, of Oswego
Jordyn Stone, of Fulton
Provost’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the provost’s list.
Emylee Raymond, of Fulton
Tiffany Richards, of Phoenix
Alana Robinson, of Oswego
Bethany Salmonsen, of Mexico
Kate Scanlan, of Hannibal
Makayla Schanz, of Oswego
Gabriella Scharett, of Oswego
Dmitrii Simanushkin, of Oswego
Ty Simpson, of Fulton
Angelica Sosa, of Central Square
Emma Sushereba-Wilson, of Oswego
Kylee Telvock, of Oswego
Colette Thurston, of Mexico
Joseph Tozzi, of Oswego
Thomas Ure, of Fulton
Odalys Velazquez Gonzalez, of Hastings
Brooke Walter, of Phoenix
Molly Walter, of Fulton
Matthew Ward, of Phoenix
Brooke Webber, of Oswego
Dylan Webber, of Fulton
Alexandria Werbeck, of Central Square
Provost’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the fall 2020 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the provost’s list.
Alisha Morris, of Mexico
Cena Ringwald, of Oswego
Denis Scott, of Phoenix
Laura Shields, of Mexico
Emily Simpson, of Fulton
Dean’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the dean’s list.
Alexander Burns, of Oswego
Justin Charsky, of Pulaski
Wesley Clark, of Mexico
Abigail Divens, of Mexico
Sydnie Harrington, of Fulton
Derrick Heath, of Central Square
Marihya Herrick, of Central Square
Akira Huber, of Oswego
Ashley Johnson, of Oswego
Dylan Johnson, of Pennellville
David Labarge-Janaro, of Central Square
Sydney Lawton, of Mexico
Kimberly Micca, of Oswego
Brianna Muckey, of Parish
Anna Mulcahey, of Oswego
Katelyn Perkins, of Fulton
Hannah Picotte, of Central Square
Ashlee Pluff, of Fulton
Amber Robinson, of Oswego
Cameron Smith, of Oswego
William Stoutenger, of Fulton
Joshua Susino, of Oswego
Kayla Swenszkowski, of Oswego
Tori Vaughan, of Cleveland
Dean’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the fall 2020 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the dean’s list.
Kristopher Ferrara, of Fulton
Christopher Hanley, of Oswego
Alyssa Hayes, of Phoenix
Briana Hnatko, of Fulton
Brittany Holliday, of Fulton
William Moore, of Pulaski
Zachary Perry, of Pennellville
Brianna Salisbury, of Pulaski
Gerald Sawyer, of Fulton
Abigail Thompson, of Oswego
