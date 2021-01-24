Cayuga Community College announces student accolades for fall 2020 semester

AUBURN - Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Fall 2020 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the president’s list, provost’s list and dean’s list.

President’s List

Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the president’s list.

Daniella Ahart, of Oswego

Renee Albright, of Oswego

Dani Avery, of Oswego

Lindsey Brannon, of Constantia

Emily Bush, of Oswego

Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego

Cassandra Davidson, of Pulaski

Bryn Demong, of Fulton

Joshua Destevens, of Oswego

Darien Franke, of Pennellville

Eryn French, of Oswego

David Halstead, of Fulton

Ashlee Hanavan, of Hannibal

Catherine Herrmann, of West Monroe

Morgan Johnson, of Pennellville

Constance Karpinko, of Fulton

Lori Lamb, of Oswego

Elizabeth Malinowski, of Fulton

Emily McDonald, of Fulton

Ashley Murtha, of Oswego

Christina Peterson, of Bernhards Bay

Lane Phillips, of Fulton

Marina Regan, of Oswego

Rielly Rozyczko, of Oswego

Ryan Schlaffer, of Oswego

Kendall Smith, of Constantia

Alyssa Spicer, of Oswego

Shawna Vachon, of Oswego

Julianne Verceles, of Oswego

Shawn Victory, of Oswego

Madelynn Wakefield, of Hannibal

Kyerra Walker, of Pulaski

Jacob Weigand, of Oswego

Jennifer Whitfield, of Fulton

Jerrett Williams, of Fulton

Jordan Williams, of Fulton

President’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the fall 2020 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the president’s list.

Zachary Almeter, of Fulton

Logan Carvey, of Fulton

Cassandra Cole, of Hannibal

Samantha Decker, of Fulton

Penny Halstead, of Fulton

Timothy Henderson, of Phoenix

Lindsey Hodge, of Oswego

Chelsea Ketchum, of Oswego

Shirley Kristensen, of Central Square

Amber LaNigra, of Central Square

Casey Norris, of Minetto

Nicholas Parkhurst, of Oswego

Erin Pickrell, of Fulton

Dawn Smith, of Oswego

Jordyn Stone, of Fulton

Provost’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the provost’s list.

Emylee Raymond, of Fulton

Tiffany Richards, of Phoenix

Alana Robinson, of Oswego

Bethany Salmonsen, of Mexico

Kate Scanlan, of Hannibal

Makayla Schanz, of Oswego

Gabriella Scharett, of Oswego

Dmitrii Simanushkin, of Oswego

Ty Simpson, of Fulton

Angelica Sosa, of Central Square

Emma Sushereba-Wilson, of Oswego

Kylee Telvock, of Oswego

Colette Thurston, of Mexico

Joseph Tozzi, of Oswego

Thomas Ure, of Fulton

Odalys Velazquez Gonzalez, of Hastings

Brooke Walter, of Phoenix

Molly Walter, of Fulton

Matthew Ward, of Phoenix

Brooke Webber, of Oswego

Dylan Webber, of Fulton

Alexandria Werbeck, of Central Square

Provost’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the fall 2020 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the provost’s list.

Alisha Morris, of Mexico

Cena Ringwald, of Oswego

Denis Scott, of Phoenix

Laura Shields, of Mexico

Emily Simpson, of Fulton

Dean’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the dean’s list.

Alexander Burns, of Oswego

Justin Charsky, of Pulaski

Wesley Clark, of Mexico

Abigail Divens, of Mexico

Sydnie Harrington, of Fulton

Derrick Heath, of Central Square

Marihya Herrick, of Central Square

Akira Huber, of Oswego

Ashley Johnson, of Oswego

Dylan Johnson, of Pennellville

David Labarge-Janaro, of Central Square

Sydney Lawton, of Mexico

Kimberly Micca, of Oswego

Brianna Muckey, of Parish

Anna Mulcahey, of Oswego

Katelyn Perkins, of Fulton

Hannah Picotte, of Central Square

Ashlee Pluff, of Fulton

Amber Robinson, of Oswego

Cameron Smith, of Oswego

William Stoutenger, of Fulton

Joshua Susino, of Oswego

Kayla Swenszkowski, of Oswego

Tori Vaughan, of Cleveland

Dean’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the fall 2020 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the dean’s list.

Kristopher Ferrara, of Fulton

Christopher Hanley, of Oswego

Alyssa Hayes, of Phoenix

Briana Hnatko, of Fulton

Brittany Holliday, of Fulton

William Moore, of Pulaski

Zachary Perry, of Pennellville

Brianna Salisbury, of Pulaski

Gerald Sawyer, of Fulton

Abigail Thompson, of Oswego

