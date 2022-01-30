Cayuga Community College announces student accolades for fall 2021 semester

AUBURN - Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the fall 2021 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the president’s list, provost’s list and dean’s list.
President’s List
Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the president’s list.
Marissa Britton, of Pennellville
Zachary Burdick, of Oswego
Amanda Carey, of Oswego
Justin Charsky, of Pulaski
Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego
Kaylee Foster, of Fulton
Mackenzie Hoegler, of Oswego
Lexxi Hoey, of Oswego
Dustin Kavanaugh, of Oswego
Chloe Lytle, of Pennellville
Emily Mackey, of Fulton
Serena Mashaw, of Hannibal
Blandy Perez Vasquez, of Fulton
Ashlee Pluff, of Fulton
Emily Powers, of Oswego
Kenzie Shaw, of Mexico
Alyssa Spicer, of Oswego
Emma Sushereba-Wilson, of Oswego
Shawna Vachon, of Oswego
Ian Venton, of Oswego
Alayna Walker, of Parish
Emma Wood, of Hannibal
President’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the fall 2021 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the president’s list.
Deborah Butcher, of Fulton
Aleah Duchano, of West Monroe
Kelly Lawton, of Pennellville
Erin Pickrell, of Fulton
Brianna Prior, of Oswego
Bayley Raponi, of Fulton
Ashley Rupert, of Fulton
Dawn Smith, of Oswego
Kendall Smith, of Constantia
Brendan Todt, of Fulton
Provost’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the provost’s list.
Richard Benson, of Central Square
Mitchell Bruce, of Oswego
Victoria Crisafulli, of Oswego
Erica Davis, of Oswego
Sara Delbrocco, of Oswego
Reid Devendorf, of Fulton
Jonathan Dickquist, of Hannibal
Dacoda Fadden, of Oswego
Darien Franke, of Pennellville
Alaina Galutz, of Oswego
Ashley Johnson, of Oswego
Veronica Jones, of Oswego
Renatta Kent, of Fulton
Jason Knopp, of Phoenix
Lori Lamb, of Oswego
Anna Mullin, of Altmar
Colin O’Neill, of Mexico
Taylor Peterson, of Oswego
Katerina Porcari, of Fulton
Avery Richards, of Oswego
Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego
Tiffany Sidmore, of Fulton
Matthew Slattery, of Oswego
Ashley St. John, of Oswego
Jacob St. Laurent, of Phoenix
William Stoutenger, of Fulton
Justina Webb, of Fulton
Jerrett Williams, of Fulton
Alex Wurster, of Central Square
Provost’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2021 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the provost’s list.
Kimberly Bednarz, of Fulton
Trent Harrington, of Parish
Amber LaNigra, of Central Square
Paige Seymour, of Oswego
Andrew Woodruff, of Fulton
Dean’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the dean’s list.
Ethan Abelgore, of Fulton
Zachary Almeter, of Fulton
Rosa Bravo Rios, of Oswego
Abigail Cook, of Oswego
Allyssa Copeland, of Oswego
Ayla Cowley, of Parish
Joel Dunn, of Oswego
Cierra Dunning, of Oswego
Marihya Herrick, of Central Square
Jacob Kelly, of Oswego
Maureen Kinney, of Oswego
Nicole Mistico, of Fulton
Savanna Reser, of Fulton
Joshua Roberts, of Hannibal
Kaileigh Roy, of Oswego
Derek Schumaker, of Constantia
Jacob Weigand, of Oswego
Dean’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the fall 2021 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the dean’s list.
Haley Faith, of Oswego
Jessica Leppien, of Pulaski
Sarah Mathew, of Fulton
Ethan Proud, of Oswego
Kassie Wallis, of Fulton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.