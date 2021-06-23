Cayuga Community College announces student accolades for spring 2021 semester

AUBURN - Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the spring 2021 semester. Below are students from the Oswego County area who were named to the president’s list, provost’s list and dean’s list.
President’s List
Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the president’s list.
Jea Adams, of Fulton
Daniella Ahart, of Oswego
Renee Albright, of Oswego
Dani Avery, of Oswego
Melinda Bartosek, of Mexico
Amanda Carey, of Oswego
Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego
Victoria Crisafulli, of Oswego
Cassandra Davidson, of Pulaski
Darien Franke, of Pennellville
Ashlee Hanavan, of Hannibal
Mackenzie Hoegler, of Oswego
Samantha Hudson, of Fulton
Constance Karpinko, of Fulton
Shirley Kristensen, of Central Square
Daphne McMahon, of Oswego
Bryce Nixon, of Constantia
Kellie Phillips, of Fulton
Lane Phillips, of Fulton
Rielly Rozyczko, of Oswego
Matthew Saccone, of Parish
Alyssa Spicer, of Oswego
Jeremy Swistak, of Oswego
Shawna Vachon, of Oswego
Tori Vaughan, of Cleveland
Julianne Verceles, of Oswego
Shawn Victory, of Oswego
President’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the spring 2021 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the president’s list.
Penny Halstead, of Fulton
Briana Hnatko, of Fulton
Kassandra Kearns, of Oswego
Jason Murphy, of Fulton
Erin Pickrell, of Fulton
Dawn Smith, of Oswego
Laura Wallace, of Central Square
Kassie Wallis, of Fulton
Provost’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the provost’s list.
Brenda Baxter, of Parish
Andrew Beck, of Oswego
Gage Breckenridge, of Fulton
Deborah Butcher, of Fulton
Logan Chetney, of Fulton
Joshua Collett, of Oswego
Erica Davis, of Oswego
Jamie Fancett, of Fulton
Kaylee Foster, of Fulton
Eryn French, of Oswego
Samuel Gilbert, of Oswego
Mackenzie Hayden, of Oswego
Derrick Heath, of Central Square
Ashley Johnson, of Oswego
Taylor Ladue, of Oswego
Lori Lamb, of Oswego
Sydney Lawton, of Mexico
Abigail Mahan, of Central Square
Tina Majerus, of Mexico
Elizabeth Malinowski, of Fulton
Cheyenne Malone, of Oswego
Abigail Meaker, of Phoenix
Kelsey Michaelsen, of Fulton
Adonis Morales Marroquin, of Fulton
Anna Mullin, of Altmar
Skyler Patnode, of Phoenix
Taylor Peterson, of Oswego
Tattiana Pierce, of Fulton
Joshua Porter, of Fulton
Zachariah Sirbaugh, of Fulton
Kendall Smith, of Constantia
Jacob St. Laurent, of Phoenix
William Stoutenger, of Fulton
Emma Sushereba-Wilson, of Oswego
Kole Tompkins, of Phoenix
Jacob Weigand, of Oswego
Provost’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the spring 2021 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the provost’s list.
Lindsey Brannon, of Constantia
Alec Caroccio, of Oswego
Alyssa Dann, of Mexico
Lyndsey Gass, of West Monroe
Michael Giamartino, of Central Square
James Mathis, of Mexico
Brianna Salisbury, of Pulaski
Alise Tallents, of Fulton
James Wallace, of Central Square
Dean’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the dean’s list.
Ethan Abelgore, of Fulton
Zachary Almeter, of Fulton
Kara Barrow, of Phoenix
Samantha Brodeur, of Pulaski
Justin Charsky, of Pulaski
Christopher Cleary, of Pennellville
Megan Coe, of Mexico
Allison Collins, of Fulton
Sara Delbrocco, of Oswego
Sydnie Harrington, of Fulton
Brittany Holliday, of Fulton
Jacob Kelly, of Oswego
Chloe Lytle, of Pennellville
Taylor Mattice, of Fulton
Nicole Mistico, of Fulton
Derek Pasiak, of Oswego
Marina Regan, of Oswego
Zachary Rupracht, of Central Square
Justina Webb, of Fulton
Troy Wesolowski, of Constantia
Matthew Wiltsie, of Oswego
Sydney Young, of Phoenix
Dean’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the spring 2021 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the dean’s list.
Amber LaNigra, of Central Square
Kelly Lawton, of Pennellville
Michelle Mannino, of Oswego
Paige Seymour, of Oswego
