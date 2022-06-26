Cayuga Community College announces student accolades for spring 2022 semester

AUBURN and FULTON - Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the spring 2022 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the president’s list, provost’s list and dean’s list.
President’s List
Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the president’s list.
Danielle Adams, of Central Square; Anna Beck, of Oswego; Marissa Britton, of Pennellville; Samantha Brundage, of Fulton; Zachary Burdick, of Oswego; Alex Carbonell Rosabal, of Fulton; Erica Davis, of Oswego; Reid Devendorf, of Fulton; Samantha Farwell, of Fulton; Darien Franke, of Pennellville; Cole Hawkins, of Fulton; Mackenzie Hoegler, of Oswego; Lauren Kingsley, of Fulton; Maureen Kinney, of Oswego; Serena Mashaw, of Hannibal; Colin O’Neill, of Mexico; Taylor Peterson, of Oswego; Emily Powers, of Oswego; Paige Seymour, of Oswego; Ashley Skahen, of Fulton; Matthew Slattery, of Oswego; Wendi Starusnak, of Constantia; Shawna Vachon, of Oswego; Alayna Walker, of Parish; Robert Washburn, of Oswego; Justina Webb, of Fulton; and Hannah Woodard, of Oswego.
President’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the spring 2022 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the president’s list.
Ethan Abelgore, of Fulton; Deborah Butcher, of Fulton; Alissa Gilbert, of Fulton; Chloe Lytle, of Pennellville; Angelina Stupp, of Fulton; James Wallace, of Central Square; Laura Wallace, of Central Square; and Brenna Wells, of Oswego.
Provost’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the provost’s list.
John Ackerley, of Oswego; Mitchell Bruce, of Oswego; Justin Charsky, of Pulaski; Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego; Jennifer Ciarla, of Oswego; Joshua Collett, of Oswego; Jared Crisafulli, of Oswego; Emma Deloff, of Hannibal; Alaina Galutz, of Oswego; Tyler Griffin, of Oswego; Alexis Hoey, of Oswego; Rory Ingoldby, of Phoenix; Veronica Jones, of Oswego; Amber LaNigra, of Central Square; Emily Leonard, of Fulton; Aiden Longley, of Fulton; Ashley Lyons, of Oswego; Emily Mackey, of Fulton; Daphne McMahon, of Oswego; Tayler Miner, of Oswego; Aaliyah Pape, of Mexico; Ethan Proud, of Oswego; Theresa Race, of Hannibal; Avery Richards, of Oswego; Emma Sanford, of Hannibal; Kenzie Shaw, of Mexico; Tiffany Sidmore, of Fulton; Alyssa Spicer, of Oswego; Ashley St. John, of Oswego; Jacob St. Laurent, of Phoenix; Stephanie Staelens, of Oswego; Marissa Teachout, of Fulton; Brendan Todt, of Fulton; Makayla Wright, of Fulton; and McKenzie Wright, of Parish.
Provost’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2022 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the provost’s list.
Ashley Johnson, of Oswego; Renatta Kent, of Fulton; Erin Pickrell, of Fulton; Kendall Smith, of Constantia; and Alex Wurster, of Central Square.
Dean’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the dean’s list.
Rosa Bravo Rios, of Oswego; Samantha Brodeur, of Pulaski; Mason Bruce, of Oswego; Jeremy Crisafulli, of Oswego; Dawson Curtis, of Fulton; Jonathan Dickquist, of Hannibal; Alexander Dillingham, of Fulton; Kimberly Eggleton, of Fulton; Madison Eng, of Oswego; Danielle Fitzgerald, of Fulton; Maiya Gunther, of Oswego; Brooke Halstead, of Fulton; Eboney Johnson, of Fulton; Jacob Kelly, of Oswego; Lori Lamb, of Oswego; Joshua McLaughlin-Waite, of Oswego; Kelsey Michaelsen, of Fulton; Michela Palmowski, of Pulaski; Sarah Ann Perkins, of Fulton; Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego; Elijah Shambo, of Oswego; Alexander Stoutenger, of Fulton; Stephanie Webster, of Oswego; and Jacob Weigand, of Oswego.
Dean’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2022 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the dean’s list.
Tylar Hogan, of Oswego; Dustin Kavanaugh, of Oswego; Sarah Mathew, of Fulton; Brianna Prior, of Oswego; and Jerrett Williams, of Fulton.
