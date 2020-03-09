Cayuga honored again as a military-friendly college

AUBURN - Cayuga Community College has earned another designation applauding the institution for its support for veterans and their families, this time by a business connecting veterans to educational and career opportunities.
VIQTORY, a veteran-owned business supporting the military community, released its 2020-2021 Military Friendly Schools list this week, with Cayuga again earning a place on the list. Cayuga has consistently looked to expand its services for veterans, including offering instructional sessions on services available at the college and in the community.
“Veterans and their families are such an important part of our campus community. We strive to provide an environment for our student-veteran population that makes them feel welcomed and supported, so it’s an honor to receive this designation in recognition of our efforts,” said Emily Cameron, Cayuga’s Assistant Director of Community Education and Workforce Development.
This marks the third consecutive year Cayuga has been named to the Military Friendly Schools list. Along with VIQTORY, KMI Media Group’s Military Advanced Education has also previously recognized Cayuga’s support for veterans and their families with several special designations.
Now a decade old, VIQTORY’s annual Military Friendly Schools list is determined by public data and survey responses from participating schools. Colleges volunteer to participate in the evaluation, and are assessed based on student retention, graduation rates, job placement and other categories.
In its evaluation, Cayuga met the military friendly standard in academic policies and compliance, culture and commitment, admission and orientation, and financial aid and assistance.
Cayuga offers a wide array of veterans services. College campuses in Auburn and Fulton hold monthly workshops open to veterans, their spouses and dependents that feature guest speakers outlining services and benefits available at the College or in the community.
A Student Veterans Support Team, comprised of members from college departments, works to determine how Cayuga can meet the needs of veterans and their families. The College has also instituted a Veterans Appreciation Week the week of Veterans Day that features educational and social events for veterans and their families.
Cayuga also offers trained staff to assist veterans with their educational benefits, a Veterans Club, new student-veteran orientation, a veterans lounge, and laptop and textbook loan programs for student veterans.
For more information about Cayuga’s veterans services, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/students/services/veterans/.
