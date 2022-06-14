CAZENOVIA - Cazenovia College recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Those named to the Dean’s List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.
The following students made the list:
Alison Grenga of Central Square.
Madison Lee of Central Square.
Cara McDougal of Central Square.
Angelina Driscoll of Hannibal.
Chloe Goodnow of Phoenix.
Miranda Hamilton of Parish.
Emily Ward of Lacona.
