CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College students were honored for their academic achievements during a virtual ceremony. The ceremony continued the tradition of celebrating student achievements with these special academic awards. The 2020 Academic Award Banquet is available to watch online at https://www.cazenovia.edu/2020-Academic-Awards.
Kayla Hamilton of Parish, received the Washburn Junior Research Fellowship.
Caprice Yost of Mexico, received the Outstanding Senior Capstone in Fashion Design for “Breaking Boundaries”.
Jacob McDermott of Fulton, received the Outstanding Senior Capstone in Sport Management for “Esport”.
