CCCE dental assisting program graduates five

MEXICO - After months of hard work, five young adults graduated from the Center for Career and Community Education’s dental assisting program with completion certificates and a positive outlook on their future careers.
Jamarah Owens, McKayla Long, Cassandra Scott, Abigayle Pogue and Alysia Foss wear their dental assisting white coats as they reflected on their time having learned 690 hours’ worth of material. The future dental assistants learned how to assist dentists, sterilization of equipment, order supplies and other related duties, take X-rays and complete lab work for dental materials. While they said they appreciated the guidance of dental assisting instructor Laurie DeLong and Health Occupations Coordinator Elizabeth Rice, it was the hands-on clinical hours where they gained valuable, tangible experience.
DeLong said she is proud of the small, but mighty class because they “know now exactly what (they’re) doing.” She presented Long with the valedictorian honors after having achieved a grade point average of 95.95, and then Pogue with the salutatorian honors because she achieved a grade point average of 95.61.
Several of the graduates also earned Oswego County ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) certificates after they completed skill assessments. Pogue earned a platinum level certificate, while Long, Scott and Owens earned silver-level certificates. Accolades continued for Long, Pogue and Owens, all of whom were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society all because the vocational students had stellar overall performances throughout the program year, displayed professional conduct, maintained a grade point average of at least 90% and had an absenteeism rate of less than five percent. Each of the three NTHS honorees embodied the knowledge, skill, honesty, service, responsibility, citizenship and leadership qualities required for NTHS membership.
The graduates had refreshments and pizza as they discussed navigating through the challenging times in finding jobs as dental offices are some of the many businesses closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Long, Owens, Pogue, Foss and Scott said their resumes are ready and they are eager to take their license exams once the testing centers open back up again.
“These students were amazing and persevered through this difficult time we’re going through,” Rice said.
Rob Elia, CCCE workforce liaison, thanked the Oswego County Dental Society for their continuous support of the dental assisting program, the only one of its kind in Oswego County. Anyone interested in applying for a future program may call Elia at 315-593-9469. Financial aid is available, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.