Celebrating 20 years with OCO

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 20 years of service to OCO and its consumers. Pictured in the back row from left are: OCO executive director Diane Cooper-Currier, developmentally disabled services sr. site supervisor Kristina Lenhart, WIC lead nutritionist Mary Ellen Pierce, residential and IRA services DSP Donnie Sams. In the front row are: Head Start teaching assistant Wendy Wilson, Sharon Blodgett with transit mobility and dispatch services, day habilitation manager Dennise Clark, and HR training coordinator Christine Prevost.
