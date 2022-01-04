Celebrating 75 years

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee recognized the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) with a proclamation to mark the agency’s 75th anniversary. Formed by a resolution of the Oswego County Legislature, OCSWCD largely focused on agricultural issues, water-related projects, tree planting and trail work in its early days. Over the years, it evolved to include other programs and services such as forest management and invasive species control. At its heart, OCSWCD’s mission remains to protect and conserve Oswego County’s most precious natural resources. For more information, visit www.oswegosoilandwater.com or call 312-592-9663. Pictured from left are Paul House, District 8; Linda Lockwood, District 11; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary E. Chesbro, District 10; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; Joe Chairvolotti, OCSWCD; Erica Schreiner, OCSWCD; Edward Gilson, District 3; and Morris Sorbello, District 23.
