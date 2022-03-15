Celeste Raponi graduates from SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA - Celeste Raponi of Fulton, graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a bachelor of science in fashion and textiles - computer art fashion and textiles, magna cum laude.
More than 300 graduates completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study.
