SYRACUSE – CenterState CEO announced Kelly Fumarola will serve as executive director of the CenterState CEO Foundation and CenterState Development Foundation, Katie Toomey will serve as vice president of member engagement, and Sara Broadwell will serve as the executive director of the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
In her new role as executive director, of both the CenterState CEO Foundation and CenterState Development Foundation, Fumarola is chiefly responsible for supporting the success of the organization’s charitable activities. This includes the parallel approaches of overseeing the organization’s charitable fundraising activities as well as acting as one of the organization’s leading champions and promoters at a national level. Fumarola will maintain the portfolio of programs, investments and initiatives that currently run through the foundations. Additionally, she is responsible for elevating charitable giving around CenterState CEO’s current and future programs. Fumarola will continue to serve in her current role as director of development. Before joining CenterState CEO in 2020, she served as a consultant to the nonprofit sector with a specialty in grant fund development. Fumarola graduated from Binghamton University with a master’s in education and bachelor’s in economics and lives in the village of Fayetteville with her husband, Adam, and their two children, Gisele and Evangeline.
In her new role as vice president of member engagement, Toomey provides leadership and strategic guidance overseeing a team of membership managers. She will have direct account management responsibilities for high-level members and be responsible for the overall member engagement process. Through this new role she also ensures the members of CenterState CEO receive high quality service and are maximizing their opportunities to engage with our network and the work that we do to advance the region. Toomey brings more than 15 years of experience, including six at CenterState CEO, in client relations, marketing communications, community relations, and advocacy to this role. She is a deeply engaged member of the Oswego Health System board of directors, secretary of the Oswego Health Foundation and was recently elected to the Health Trustees of New York State where she will represent Central New York. She received her master’s in public relations from Iona College and lives in Oswego with her two sons, George and Patrick.
As Executive Director of the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Broadwell leads the strategic vision and daily operations of the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce. In this role she is the primary point of contact for member engagement and recruitment, the development of strategic partners, advocacy within the community, management of staff, and delivering the highest level of service to all stakeholders. Broadwell has worked with the GOFCC for the past five years helping to establish several community-based programs across Oswego County and has developed strong relationships with the leaders, business owners and community members of Oswego County. Broadwell serves on several boards including The Children’s Museum of Oswego. She attended SUNY Oswego and lives in Oswego County with her husband, Scott, and her two sons, Parker and Easton.
These changes to the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce leadership team coincide with the organization’s move to new offices in Oswego County. The Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce is now located at 34 E. Bridge St., Oswego.
