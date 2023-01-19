SYRACUSE – CenterState CEO announced Kelly Fumarola will serve as executive director of the CenterState CEO Foundation and CenterState Development Foundation, Katie Toomey will serve as vice president of member engagement, and Sara Broadwell will serve as the executive director of the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

In her new role as executive director, of both the CenterState CEO Foundation and CenterState Development Foundation, Fumarola is chiefly responsible for supporting the success of the organization’s charitable activities. This includes the parallel approaches of overseeing the organization’s charitable fundraising activities as well as acting as one of the organization’s leading champions and promoters at a national level. Fumarola will maintain the portfolio of programs, investments and initiatives that currently run through the foundations. Additionally, she is responsible for elevating charitable giving around CenterState CEO’s current and future programs. Fumarola will continue to serve in her current role as director of development. Before joining CenterState CEO in 2020, she served as a consultant to the nonprofit sector with a specialty in grant fund development. Fumarola graduated from Binghamton University with a master’s in education and bachelor’s in economics and lives in the village of Fayetteville with her husband, Adam, and their two children, Gisele and Evangeline.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.