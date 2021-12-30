SYRACUSE – CenterState CEO announced it has hired two new employees.
As research and policy analyst within the research, policy and planning division, Kiel Kinkade is responsible for conducting primary research, compiling economic data and insight, and performing public-policy analysis to help the organization develop strategies for regional growth and community sustainability, advance business development opportunities and provide information to businesses. Most recently, he served as an analyst at Kore Development Advisors where he wrote project proposals for economic development projects. He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from California State University and a master of public policy from the College of William and Mary.
As engagement and operations coordinator for the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC), Brenna Sherman is responsible for the recruitment and retention of members, and she aids in the coordination and operations of various events hosted by GOFCC and CenterState CEO. She also assists in communications between chamber members, elected officials and the community to support the outreach of the organization. Most recently, she served as member solutions representative at Oswego County Federal Credit Union, and as a contractor for Exelon. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sustainability with minors in business management and ethics from St. John Fisher College.
To learn more about CenterState CEO, its staff and programs visit www.centerstateceo.com.
