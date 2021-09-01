LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Jeffrey Allen from Central Square, and assigned to the174th Attack Wing received a promotion to the rank of senior master sergeant on April 1.
Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard and the 106th Rescue Wing.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com
