CLINTON — Gianna Dischiavo, of Central Square, received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College on Sunday, May 24, in a virtual commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 208th year.
In his remarks, Hamilton College President Wippman said, “For over two centuries, the college has flourished and grown, finding its way past wars and conflicts, depressions and recessions, epidemics and pandemics. In every generation there have been defining moments.
“We may not get to choose our defining moments, but we do get to choose how we respond. Adversity brings with it disappointment, anxiety, and loss. But it also brings opportunity, to learn, to grow, to find one’s own inner strength. We don’t get to choose these defining moments. They choose us.”
A sociology major at Hamilton, Dischiavo now joins an alumni body of more than 23,600, many of whom have made important contributions to business, the professions, government, and the arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.