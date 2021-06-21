ELMIRA — The Elmira College Rho Mu Chapter chapter of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education recently inducted 10 members from education and speech and language disabilities majors into the honor society. Cassaundra Ventrone, of Central Square, was one of the students inducted.
Kappa Delta Pi was founded in 1911 to foster excellence in education and promote fellowship among those dedicated to working in K-12 schools. For over a century, the society has welcomed new scholars, and its initiated membership now exceeds 1.2 million. The Rho Mu Chapter originated at Elmira College in 1988.
