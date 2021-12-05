Central Square resident gets promoted in Air National Guard

LATHAM - Major General Raymond F. Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the recent promotion of airmen at the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing (ATKW) in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Promoted Airmen include Staff Sargent Joseph Stahl of Central Square. Stahl is a member of the 138 Attack Squadron.
The 174th ATKW is comprised of units that operate and support the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft both locally and nationally, located in Syracuse. The 174th ATKW provides qualified airmen and weapon systems for joint global air, space and cyberspace operations, in support of homeland defense, and to aid civil authorities at the direction of the Governor of New York State.
Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen airmen for a career in the New York Air National Guard.
The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.
