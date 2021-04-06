CENTRAL SQUARE — Several Central Square Central School District employees were recognized for their years of service during a recent Board of Education meeting.
Employees recognized for their five-year work anniversaries are Emily Basile, James Chittenden, Thomas Colabufo, Michelle DeRousie, William James Drancsak, Patricia Feltrinelli, Kathryn Gozigian, Kimberly Havens, Jessica Hill, Danielle House, Theresa Hunold, Travis Knight, Tonya LaForest, Mercedes Lewis, Tamara Maio, Kelly Misita, Regina Patterson, Lisa Peterson, Donna Royer, Melanie Sheridan, Mitchell Stander and Mary Kate Walker.
Those celebrating 10-year anniversaries include Luisa Johnson, Arlene Jordan, Christine Messina, Sandra Peck, Mark Shaughnessy, Allison Weeks and Eric Wetsig.
“We recognize all the hard work all of our teachers put in, along with those who have hit their five-year and 10-year milestones,” District Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo said ahead of the presentation. “All I can say is the light is at the end of the tunnel, we can see it, and we’re very happy and appreciative of all that you’ve done.”
