Ceterski graduates with honors from Elmira College

ELMIRA - Calinda Ceterski, of Fulton, was among the 2022 Elmira College graduates recognized with multiple honors and prizes, including summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude honors, and induction into Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest national honors organization.
Ceterski was recognized for: Magna cum laude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.