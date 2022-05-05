CHAUMONT — Late last year, Glenn N. Dodge said he was looking forward to hosting his 105th birthday celebration at his home this October.
“We’ll have a couple three kegs of beer,” he told a Times reporter.
Mr. Dodge, a World War II veteran and 84-year member of the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, died in January, nine months short of reaching his milestone celebration. But there will be another celebration of his life on Saturday, and the community is invited.
“This will try to make it as good as that could have been,” daughter Karen Fitzgerald said. “He really did look forward to that. He was confident he was going to make it. So sad, but we had him for a long time.”
The Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department will host a funeral procession for Mr. Dodge on Saturday. Guests should arrive at the fire department, 11385 Route 12E, no later than 11 a.m. The procession is scheduled to begin at noon.
The procession will end at Dexter Cemetery, 17643 Cemetery Road, where Mr. Dodge is buried, for a graveside service. Overflow parking is available at General Brown Junior-Senior High School.
Following the graveside service, a celebration of life will take place at the Dexter American Legion, 105 E. Bronson St. Lunch will be provided.
“It’s a great way to honor him,” said Heather R. Lipczynski, granddaughter of Mr. Dodge and assistant chief of the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department. “We didn’t get to do this in January because of COVID, unfortunately, when he passed. And he loved the parade that we did for his (104th) birthday. So this is great that we can do it now — his last parade.”
In 2005, the fire department created the Glenn Dodge Community Service Award to honor others who have followed his lead in serving the community. The first one was given to him.
Mrs. Lipczynski is expecting 50 to 100 vehicles for Saturday’s procession. “That’s if everyone shows up,” she said. “I hope they do.”
After graduating from Potsdam Normal School in 1937, Mr. Dodge became a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse, District 15, one of two schools on Grindstone Island. Following his service in World War II, he joined the Army Reserve, in which he served until 1967, and continued his teaching career after earning a bachelor’s degree. In Theresa and Lyme schools, he taught biology, chemistry and physics. In Watertown, he taught history and retired from the district in 1973.
