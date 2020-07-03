Christopher M. Bedigian of Brewerton graduates from Colby College

WATERVILLE, MAINE - Christopher M. Bedigian of Brewerton, was one of 480 seniors who graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, May 24, receiving a bachelor of arts degree.
Bedigian, who majored in government, attended Taft School and is the son of Mark and Maria Bedigian of Brewerton.
“This was to be the day that we would gather on Miller lawn for your formal commencement exercises and all that they represented in terms of your learning, accomplishments, and growth,” said President David A. Greene, speaking live from Colby’s Lorimer Chapel.
“At Colby,” he said, “you lived in a community where relationships are central to everything we do. The irony that we all recognize is that learning and living through deep, meaningful relationships-the most fulfilling, enlightening way to live-is threatened when this pandemic limits close personal interaction. But this threat will not last.
“The knowledge that we are better together,” he said, “that human connection and the bonds of community are essential to humanity will drive us to eradicate the damaging impact of this virus.”
President Greene also highlighted the class’s scholarly and creative talents, its courage in challenging community norms, its athletic championships, and its engagement with the city of Waterville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.