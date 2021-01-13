POTSDAM — The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University:
Rocco Cannata III of Brewerton, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Zachary Mayer of Brewerton, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Taylor R. Wicks of Brewerton, a senior majoring in psychology.
Chris Blount of Sandy Creek, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
Sarah Dahar of Oswego, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Josh Joseph Dynka of Central Square, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Abigail Frances Faul of Oswego, a freshman majoring in biology.
Makenna Elizabeth Gadway of Bernhards Bay, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
Chloe Harvey of Oswego, a senior majoring in biology.
Gwynneth Howell of Sterling, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Connor Robert Joyce of Oswego, a junior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Alexander Paul Koproski of Oswego, a freshman majoring in engineering and management.
John Roger Pluff of Parish, a sophomore majoring in physics.
Connor Raham of Pulaski, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Cassie Romeo of Oswego, a junior majoring in computer engineering.
Skyler Carlee Strobel of Sterling, a junior majoring in chemical engineering.
Ella B. Wolf of Constantia, a freshman majoring in computer engineering.
Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
