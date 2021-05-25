GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 600 students graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 7.
In addition to the more than 500 students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 78 students received master’s degrees and 34 students received associate degrees. Three candidates received earned doctorate degrees.
Since its founding in 1927, Bob Jones University has conferred over 49,000 degrees.
Abigail Burgess, a resident of Fair Haven, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of fine arts in interior architecture and design.
Elizabeth Whiting, a resident of Hannibal, graduated with an associate of science in culinary arts.
