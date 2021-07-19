Class of 2021 members honored for academic achievement

CAZENOVIA - A variety of academic achievement awards were presented to members of the graduating Class of 2021 at Cazenovia College on May 20 in special ceremonies.
The following students were honord:
Claire Woods of Cato.
Abigail House of Central Square.
Kayla Hamilton of Parish.
Luke Schlachter of Pennellville.
